Amit Shah to chair all-party meeting today on Manipur situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to chair an all-party meeting today in the national capital to discuss the situation in Manipur.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 pm. As Manipur is still witnessing incidents like arson since May 3, the state government has extended the ban on the internet by five more days till June 25 with immediate effect in an effort to prevent further disturbance to peace.

The data services have also been banned in view of the persisting unrest in the state.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said that the unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in Manipur has “left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation” while appealing for peace and harmony in the state.

Questioning the timing of the all-party meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 24, to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur in the wake of ethnic violence and clashes, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it is being convened at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a State visit to the United States, which shows that the meeting isn’t important to him.Rahul tweeted, “Manipur has been burning for 50 days, but the Prime Minister remained silent. An all-party meeting was called when the Prime Minister himself is not in the country! Clearly, this meeting is not important for the Prime Minister.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday also came down heavily on PM Modi over his silence on the situation in Manipur.”For the last 53 days, Manipur is burning. PM Modi has not uttered a single word yet. A delegation from Manipur was here for the last 10 days but the PM was not ready to meet them,” Venugopal claimed.