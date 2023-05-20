TN CM congratulates amputee student, promises govt will provide all medical assistance to him

Congratulating Kriti Varma, an amputee student, who secured 437 marks in the 10th class in the state board examinations, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said the government will provide all necessary medical assistance for him.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 on Friday in which 8,35,614 students have cleared the exam. “I congratulated him (Varma) and spoke to his Mother (Kasthuri) too, I have said that the government will provide all necessary medical assistance for him and help for his higher education too,” tweeted Stalin.

“A shining light of hope, Kriti Varma, a student, should study many more courses and excel. Our government will support him,” Stalin tweeted.

Stalin further wrote that while watching the exam news, student Kriti Varma’s success story caught his attention. “Congratulations to Kriti Varma. I have directed the People’s Welfare Department to carry out the necessary medical procedures for hand implantation,” CM Stalin tweeted.

“Congratulations to all the students who have passed the Class 10 General Examination results today and moving on to the next level in their education!”, he tweeted.

Kirit Varma, who lost his limbs at the age of 4 in an electric shock, studied at Nedumaruti Government Higher Secondary School in Krishnagiri district.