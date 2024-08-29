TMC leader Mukul Sangma appointed Leader of Opposition in Meghalaya Assembly

Dr Mukul M Sangma, former chief minister and senior TMC leader, has been officially recognised as the Leader of the Opposition in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, effective August 28.

This recognition followed Dr Sangma’s formal submission to Speaker Thomas A Sangma, requesting the position on behalf of the TMC, which leads the opposition bloc.

In tandem with this development, Ronnie V Lyngdoh, the lone Congress MLA in the Assembly, has been appointed as the Opposition Chief Whip, effective August 28.

Advertisement

The appointments were confirmed through an official notification signed by Dr Andrew Simons, Commissioner and Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Under Dr Mukul Sangma’s leadership, the TMC holds five seats in the 60-member Assembly, making it the largest opposition party.

The Congress, which once held five seats, has seen its numbers dwindle to just one after three members joined the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and one was elected to Parliament.

The Speaker noted that the opposition currently comprises 10 per cent of the Assembly’s strength. He also stated that he had thoroughly examined the TMC’s request for the Leader of the Opposition post before making his final decision.