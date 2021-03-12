People are anxiously looking at the Cabinet formation of the Tirath Singh Rawat government in Uttarakhand. Tirath replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat as chief minister on Wednesday. The challenge before the new chief minister is to maintain a regional and caste balance in his Cabinet.

In the earlier Trivendra Rawat government five leaders with Congress background were in the Cabinet. Congress leaders, like Satpal Maharaj, Yashpal Arya, Harak Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya and Subodh Uniyal ~ who had joined BJP ahead of the 2017 state Assembly election ~ occupied key positions in the earlier government. With change in guard the turncoats are passing through anxious moments.

It is estimated that the performance of the ministers will be reviewed and some are likely to be removed. Some new faces are likely to be inducted. The challenge is to maintain a balance between the Garhwal and Kumaon regions.

Many senior BJP legislators had failed to get representation in the earlier government as five turncoats were accommodated. This time no such compulsion exists and some ministers with Congress background are unlikely to feature in the Tirath Rawat ministry.

BJP national vice-president and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh attended the oath-taking ceremony of Tirath Rawat in Dehradun on Wednesday. Interacting with the media, Raman Singh disclosed that the Cabinet formation will take place soon, in one-two days.