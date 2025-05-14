TIPRA Motha sounds alarm on influx of illegal migrants, urges Centre and state to act swiftly

Raising concerns over national security and demographic shifts in Tripura’s border areas, The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha), has called for a high-priority mission-mode drive to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas allegedly residing in the state.

Ranjit Debbarma, MLA from the party, while addressing media on Wednesday, said that there is an urgent need for coordinated action by the Centre, the Tripura government, and the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to curb the growing influx.

He specifically flagged border subdivisions such as Sonamura, Kamalpur, Kailashahar, and Dharmanagar as hotspots for illegal entry and unchecked settlement.

“Illegal migrants are not only occupying government and Reserved Forest lands but are also managing to obtain Indian identification documents like Aadhaar, PAN, and ration cards,” he alleged.

“From there, they are spreading to other parts of the country, posing a serious threat to internal security.”

Debbarma, a prominent tribal leader and former chief executive member of TTAADC, warned that the issue is particularly alarming in tribal-dominated regions.

“Children of these illegal entrants are being enrolled in Indian madrasas, which could create long-term challenges, especially given the current national security environment following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam,” he said.

He also drew comparisons with actions taken in other states. “States like Delhi, Assam, and Gujarat have taken decisive steps to demolish illegal structures and detain intruders. Tripura must act similarly,” he said, expressing frustration over what he described as apathy from both state and tribal council authorities.

Debbarma reiterated his appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the Ministry of Home Affairs to initiate immediate steps for the detection, detention, and deportation of all undocumented migrants in Tripura.

Tripura shares a 856-km-long porous border with Bangladesh, which has historically made it susceptible to cross-border migration. Over the decades, migration—both legal and illegal—has altered the state’s demographic composition, a concern frequently raised by indigenous political parties.

The TIPRA Motha, which has been advocating for a Greater Tipraland—a separate state for indigenous communities—has been vocal about the need to protect tribal interests, land, and cultural identity in the face of these shifts.