Tiger attacks 3 villagers in Rajasthan’s Bandikui region

Three villagers were injured in an attack by a tiger in Mohankheda village in the Bandikui region of Dausa district Wednesday morning.

According to police sources, a tiger probably strayed from the Sariska sanctuary in the adjoining Alwar district, and was on the prowl in the jungles along the village.

Hearing the tiger’s roar, some villagers came out of their homes out of curiosity, and went close to the big cat, which attacked them.

Three injured villagers were rushed to the Government Hospital, Bandikui from where one was referred to the SMS Hospital here.

The Forests and Wildlife Department sleuths have reached Mohankheda to rescue the feline and bring it back to the sanctuary.