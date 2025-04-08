Hospital is not just a place of treatment, but a refuge where people entrust their loved ones: Orissa High Court

Expressing deep concern over the mysterious disappearance of a newborn at the State’s premier government-run health institute, the Orissa High Court observed that “a hospital is not just a place of treatment but a refuge where people entrust their loved ones with the expectation of dignity and responsibility”.

Issuing a showcause notice to the Superintendent of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, the single bench of the High Court Justice Dr S K Panigrahi stated that “it reflects a serious breach of trust in an institution meant to provide care and protection to the most vulnerable. When that trust is broken, it is not just an institutional lapse but a failure that shakes confidence in the entire system”.

Advertisement

According to case records, the petitioner woman was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department for delivery. On 11 February 2025, at around 9:00 A.M., she gave birth to a female child. At the time of birth, the baby was in good health, crying normally, and showing no signs of distress. The petitioner’s family members captured photographs of the newborn. Shortly thereafter, the baby was moved to the ICU, despite being in stable condition with no apparent complications.

Advertisement

On 12 February 2025, when the baby’s grandmother visited the ICU, the hospital staff handed over a deceased infant. The family, unaware of any prior health issues, accepted the body without immediate verification and proceeded to the Mahanadi River for burial. However, upon uncovering the face of the deceased infant, they were shocked to discover that the baby did not belong to them; the petition filed with the Court maintained.

That a newborn could go missing under such circumstances and that the petitioner’s pleas for accountability have been met with silence is deeply troubling. Public healthcare cannot function on procedural efficiency alone. It must be rooted in a sense of duty toward those it serves.

The inaction of the authorities cannot be brushed aside, and this Court deems it necessary to seek an immediate response to ensure that this matter is met with the seriousness it deserves, Justice Dr Panigrahi observed.