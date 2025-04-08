Chidambaram admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has been admitted to a hospital here on Tuesday and is said to be stable.

The former Union finance minister was rushed to the hospital after he complained of uneasiness due to extreme dehydration at Sabarmati Ashram here.

Advertisement

He was in Ashram to attend an evening prayer meeting being organised by Congress after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

Advertisement

Informing about the health condition of Chidambaram, Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram, wrote in a post on X, “My father P Chidambaram had an episode of presyncope due to extreme heat and dehydration in Ahmedabad and is under observation in Zydus Hospital.”

He said the doctors are reviewing his parameters which are currently normal. “My father is fine and is being examined by doctors,” the Congress leader said.

Earlier in the day, the former finance minister attended the CWC meeting.