Three JeM terrorists held in J&K

Police on Wednesday busted a Pakistan backed module here by arresting three terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) from whom AK rifles and grenades were recovered.

Police said that three AK-56 rifles, one pistol, nine magazines, 191 rounds of ammunition and six grenades have been recovered from them.

The arrested persons including the driver of an oil tanker were detained by a patrolling party of the police when the vehicle was being moved in suspicious circumstances at Narwal. Three occupants entered into a shuffle with policemen who asked them to remove the vehicle from the busy area.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as driver Mohammad Yaseen, resident of Puchil Pampora, Farhan Farooq of Drangbal Pampore and Farooq Ahmed of Drangbal Pampore.

After sustained interrogation of Yaseen disclosed that they had come to Jammu to pick up weapons at the behest of Shahbaaz, a handler of JeM who is in Pakistan and was asked to handover to a terrorist in the Valley.

He also confessed that he had concealed a consignment of arms and ammunition in the oil tanker. Upon this, the tanker was again searched in presence of a magistrate and the recoveries made.