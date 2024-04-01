Three drown, 20 rescued as boat capsizes in Brahmaputra in storm

Two children among three lost their lives when a boat overturned in the River Brahmaputra on Sunday night amid heavy rainfall and a storm.

Approximately, 20 individuals were rescued from the overturned boat.

The tragedy occurred when the boat was navigating through the South-Salmara Mankachar district in Assam. The boat was transporting passengers, including women and children when it encountered the turbulent waters of the Brahmaputra.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, forecasting “heavy to very heavy” rainfall in Assam. In a special bulletin, the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati mentioned a cyclonic circulation hovering over Assam at 1.5 kilometers above mean sea level.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, a cyclonic circulation is present over northeast Assam, which may bring light to moderate rainfall across the state from April 1 to April 4. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in the state today.

Meanwhile, severe hailstorms ravaged several houses, electric poles, and trees in the Nagarbera area of Kamrup district in Assam. Vehicular movement was also affected several hours after uprooted trees blocked roads in several parts of the district.