Heavy rains in Delhi bring back waterlogging woes to the fore

With the much-needed respite from the hot and humid weather, heavy rains with thunderstorms in Delhi on Friday morning brought back the woes of waterlogging with several places witnessing traffic jams prompting traffic diversions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a yellow alert for Friday. According to the IMD, several areas in the national capital received moderate rainfall while some received significant amounts of rainfall.

The overall recorded rainfall was 39mm and areas such as the Delhi University recorded 89.5 mm of rainfall; the IGNOU area received 34.5 mm of rainfall while other areas recorded 8.5 mm of rainfall.

The morning showers brought down the temperature. The maximum recorded temperature on Friday was 33.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 25.2 degrees Celsius.

The rainfall resulted in flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and closure of several underpasses.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued several traffic alerts on its social media account on X.

In several posts on X, the traffic police indicated diversions in view of waterlogging at Nigam Bodh ghat, Anuvrat Marg near Qutub Minar, Zakhira underpass, GTK Road, Azad market underpass, Minto road underpass, Gulabi Bagh underpass, Ring road near Dhaula Kuan, Munirka among various other areas.

Some of these diversions were later removed, the traffic police later mentioned on X.