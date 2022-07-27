Three days radio festival organized to mark National Broadcasting Day

To mark the occasion of National Broadcasting Day, a three-day Radio Festival was organised at India International Centre, Delhi today. This is a first of its kind initiative that brings together all three tiers of – public, private and community radio, along with podcasters to celebrate sound.

The 5th edition of the festival provided a unique opportunity for participants to have stimulating conversations, exchange innovative ideas and participate in a host of exciting activities. The event encouraged civic participation and strengthened ownership of Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs) with some of the leading Radio Jockeys across the country.

The discussion in the first session focused about the future of radio in cities and whether they can be the drivers for community sensitisation towards climate change. The following session was about engaging communities for nutrition and how community radios can take the lead in improving the NHFS-5 figures on nutrition.

The festival began with an outstanding performance by Kashmir’s first beatboxer, Sufiyan Rouf and was followed by the inaugural session which was moderated by Archana Kapoor, Founder, The Radio Festival.

On the occasion Mayank Agrawal, CEO, Prasar Bharati said, “Though threatened by other emerging means of communication, radio has bounced back as one of the popular choices amongst audience. Radio has the capability to reach people where television cannot! I congratulate today’s youth who is coming up with innovative ways of hosting radio programs and establishing radio as the medium of future.”

“Radio has been a true symbol of democracy – reaching every corner of the country as a simple and accessible medium to build a healthier and better society.” said Archana Kapoor, Founder, The Radio Festival.

Siddhartha Shreshtha, Chief, SBC, UNICEF, said “We believe in the power of community radio for social change as it has been one of the most effective mediums to reach the remotest parts of India. Promoting the local identity by engaging communities directly has been a key element of narrowcasting. Radio can deliver credible information about SDGs to masses in a simple manner.”

The topic “Aawaz Mein Hai Jaan ya Shakl Hai Pehchaan” was also discussed as part of the next session. The basis agenda of the session was why RJs are looking to move to multi-media platforms.