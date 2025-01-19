PM Modi’s economic policies to be in focus at WEF: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here on Sunday that there was a lot of interest globally in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policies to be the focus of discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The minister for information & broadcasting, railways, and electronics and information technology is leading the Indian delegation at the annual World Economic Forum meeting beginning Monday. He said there was a lot of interest in India’s growth story among the international community, particularly about the digital transformation and the new digital architecture.

Advertisement

“PM Modi has put a huge focus on inclusive development and growth which brings a big transformative change in the lives of the people at the bottom of the pyramid. This is something which the world wants to understand and in the World Economic Forum at Davos, there is a lot of interest in understanding our thought process, PM’s economic policy,” he said.

Advertisement

“There will be detailed discussion in the World Economic Forum about inclusive growth, investment in social, physical and digital infrastructure and democratizing technology…” the minister added.

He further said, “Whether it is bank accounts, providing toilets, gas connections, tap water connections, getting the basic infrastructure in villages done, infrastructure in urban areas done, this is something which the world wants to understand.”

Prior to his departure for the Davos, the minister emphasised the global interest in India’s transformative digital journey under the leadership of PM Modi. “The world is keen to understand India’s economic policies, the digital transformation brought about by the Digital India programme, and the way technology has been democratized to empower citizens across all strata of society,” the Minister stated.

Union Ministers CR Patil, K Ram Mohan Naidu, Chirag Paswan, and Jayant Chaudhary are also expected to attend the WEF from January 20 to 24.

Further, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and their Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu will also attend the WEF meeting.

US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to join the meeting via video link after he assumes office on Monday.