‘Three days have gone by’: Congress questions delay in BJP’s decision to pick CMs for three states

As Revanth Reddy takes oath as new Telangana Chief administer, the Congress party has questioned the delay in the announcement of BJP’s CM picks for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh Thursday said that media started criticising his party for the so called delay in appointing CM for Telangana after 24 hours of election results. However, he said, the BJP is not being questioned even after 3 days has passed and they are yet to decide on CMs for the three Hindi heartland states they won.

“Less than 24 hours after the election results were out on December 3rd, the Congress party was being criticised in the media by all and sundry for a so-called ‘delay’ in appointing a CM for Telangana. Well, our CM was announced day before and is taking over at 1pm today. But 3 days have gone by and the BJP has been unable to even announce its CMs for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Why is the BJP not being called out for what is actually a delay?” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

The BJP is in dilemma on CM picks. In Madhya Pradesh, the incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is front runner but reports suggest the party want to go with a new face.

In Rajasthan, former CM Vasundhara Raje has already made her bid to claim the top post but the BJP is not keen on sticking with the same old face in Rajasthan as well. Mahant Balaknath, Om Mathur, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and CP Joshi are the other contenders.

In Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh’s chances are also said to be slim and there are speculations that the saffron party may go with Renuka Singh. She fits the BJP’s women card ahead of the 2024 general elections.