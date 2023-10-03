Three Army men injured, encounter with Pak terrorists on in J&K

Three soldiers of the special forces of the Army were injured in an ongoing encounter with Pakistani terrorists that broke out last night in the forest area of Kalakote in the Rajouri district of Jammu.

The injured Army men were evacuated to the military hospital for treatment.

According to reports, a group of about three heavily armed terrorists has been trapped in the area. Additional security forces were rushed to the area to following a heavy exchange of fire. Weaponised drones were being used to spot the terrorists in the thickly-forested area from where they might be trying to flee towards the Reasi district.

The soldiers were reportedly injured during initial gunbattle. The area is being searched by security forces.

Troops of the Army, CRPF, and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police were engaged in the operation against the terrorists.

Defence spokesman Lt. Colonel Suneel Bartwal said; “Post 13 September successful operation in the same area, due to continuous intelligence flow, area domination and the resultant pressure on the terrorists, a specific intelligence about move of some unidentified individuals was received on 1 October by J&K Police. Joint operations by the Indian Army and JKP were launched in the general area of Kalakote. Presently, intense operations are under progress”, he added.

The twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch have in the past time witnessed frequent encounters between security forces and Pakistani terrorists who were infiltrating through the Line of Control (LoC).

On 12 September, an Indian Army soldier and a Pakistani terrorist were killed during an encounter at Narla in the Rajouri district. Two Army jawans and one special police officer (SPO) were injured during the gunfight.

The martyred soldier was seriously injured and later succumbed. An Indian Army dog Kent was at the forefront of the Operation and was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists. It came down under heavy hostile fire. While shielding its handler, it laid down its own life in the best traditions of the Indian Army. The 6-year-old female Labrador was of the 21 Army Dog Unit.