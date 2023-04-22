‘Threat’ to attack PM during his Kerala visit

A letter received at the Kerala BJP state committee office in Thiruvananthapuram some days back, threatening to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Kerala visit, has put the police and all security agencies on their toes.

The letter contains a threat to attack Prime Minister Modi during his scheduled two-day visit to the state this Monday. It has threatened a suicide attack during Modi’s visit to Kochi scheduled for 24 April

The police have registered a case and started an investigation. The Kerala Police and the intelligence agencies have intensified their probe into the threat letter. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has reportedly taken note of the letter and has directed concerned authorities to maintain vigil and ensure security of the Prime Minister.

The letter purportedly written by a Kaloor native hinted at a suicide attack against the PM during his Kerala visit. The police have identified the man mentioned in the letter, but he has denied any involvement claiming that his name was used by his opponents to frame him.

The wife of a Kaloor native who allegedly wrote the letter, reportedly claimed that her husband’s handwriting is different. It does not match that of her husband, she said. His daughter said that she knew the culprit behind the threat.

The letter was received at the BJP office a week ago and BJP state president K Surendran subsequently handed it over to the Kerala police chief. The matter came to light on Saturday.

There are reports that international terrorist organizations and their suspected sleeper cells in the state are posing a threat to the prime minister during his visit in Kerala.

The presence of Maoist groups and the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), and the alleged extremist tendencies of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP are also being viewed by intelligence agencies as potential threats to the security of the Prime Minister during his visit in the state.

It has been reported that there was a serious security breach on the part of the Kerala police in connection with Prime Minister Modi’s visit in the state on Saturday. The security scheme prepared by ADGP Intelligence was leaked.

The details of the officers in charge of security were also leaked. The 49-page report contains comprehensive information on VVIP security. It was handed over only to senior police officers in the districts where the Prime Minister is visiting.

ADGP, Intelligence, TK Vinod Kumar has launched an inquiry into how this was leaked. The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the state government on the matter.

Prime Minister Modi will reach Kochi on 24 April evening and will take part in a road show. The PM will proceed to Sacred Heart College ground after the roadshow for the’ ‘Yuvam’ youth conference, where he will address youth from across the state.

After that,the Prime Minister is expected to hold discussions with Christian religious leaders of various denominations, including bishops

After staying the night in Kochi, the next morning, he will proceed to Thiruvananthapuram and will flag off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station.

The Prime Minister then will proceed to the Central Stadium where he will inaugurate a few projects. He will then leave for Gujarat.

In light of the threat to attack Prime Minister Modi during his Kerala visit, the Kochi Police Commissioner said that all the security arrangements made for the PM are fool-proof.