Thousands greet PM Modi in Kochi during a roadshow

Thousands of people greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow in Kochi, Kerala.

The prime minister arrived in this city of Kerala on Tuesday evening.

The roadshow from the Maharaja’s College Ground to Ernakulam Government Guest House proceeded through Hospital Road and Park Avenue Road, covering a distance of 1.3km concluded at the Guest House.

The roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi painted the Kochi city in saffron colour with BJP flags, saffron balloons, ribbons, festoons and banners created a sea of saffron in the city.

Thousands of people chanted slogans and waved BJP flags Modi passed through in a decorated open SUV. The prime minister was showered with bright saffron and yellow marigold petals throughout his roadshow.

BJP state president K Surendran accompanied him during the roadshow,

Earlier, the prime minister was received by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and BJP leaders at the Cochin International airport.

On Wednesday, PM Modi will participate in the marriage of the daughter of actor Suresh Gopi at Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple.

He is attending the marriage of Suresh Gopi’s daughter and may come as a calculated political move as Suresh Gopi will be the BJP candidate for Trissur Lok Sabha constituency. With Modi attending the marriage of Suresh Gopi’s daughter, the event is sure to be transformed into a campaign platform for the actor-politician.

After attending the marriage ceremony on Wednesday, the prime minister will proceed to Triprayar and offer prayers at Sri Rama Temple at 10.30 am. He will return to Kochi by noon and he will inaugurate three major infrastructure projects in Kochi on Wednesday.

Rs 4,000-crore projects include a new dry dock and a international ship repair facility at the Cochin Shipyard (CSL) and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at Puthuvype in Kochi, which is expected to spur job creation. He will address the BJP booth level office bearers at the Marine drive in Kochi on Wednesday.