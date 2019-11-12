As the parley for Maharashtra government formation still continues, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, hours after undergoing angioplasty after complains of chest pain, tweeted a famous Hindi poem “Koshish karne walon ki haar nahi hoti…,” definitely depicting Shiv Sena’s stand and approach on the whole issue, post Maharashtra Assembly results.

The poem by poet Sohan Lal Dwivedi, “Lahron se dar kar nauka paar nahi hoti, koshish karne walon ki haar nahi hoti (If you have fear of waves, your boat won’t be able to cross the ocean.. those who try, never fail,” he tweeted. He further said, “hum honge kamyab.. zaroor honge (we will succeed, for sure)”.

MP Sanjay Raut was admitted to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after complaining of chest pain on Monday afternoon.

“लहरों से डर कर नौका पार नहीं होती,

कोशीश करने वालों की कभी हार नही होती ।’

बच्चन.

हम होंगे कामयाब..

जरूर होंगे… — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 12, 2019

“Since the last 15 days, Sanjay Sahab has been suffering from chest pain. But it’s not serious. He has been admitted for a routine check-up. I think today evening his angiography will be performed and he will be released in a day or two,” the Rajya Sabha MP’s brother Sunil Raut told reporters yesterday.

Earlier, on Monday Governor BS Koshyari has rejected Shiv Sena’s demand of 48 hours to claim the government formation and late on Monday invited the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — ranked third largest in last month’s polls — to form the next government in the state.

The development came as the Governor rejected Shiv Sena’s request for a three-day extension for submitting ‘requisite’ letters of support from other political parties.

“Yesterday we got a letter from governor asking about Shiv Sena’s ‘willingness to claim government’ in Maharashtra. Today after discussions, we have come forward within 24 hours, the time given to claim the government formation. The Shiv Sena’s claim will remain for the government formation and we want to form a stable government,” said Aaditya Thackeray.

The development came after a hectic day in the state starting with the meeting of Shiv Sena leaders Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with his son Aaditya Thackeray. Later, Pawar said that he will have a call with the Congress chief and his ally in the state, increasing speculations of the government formation by the three parties.

In the evening, a high-level Shiv Sena delegation of Aaditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, and other senior leaders of Sena reached the Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor BS Koshyari to stake the claim to form the government.

The Congress has not yet given its clear stand on the situation in Maharashtra.

Even as it seemed that Maharashtra would finally be getting a new Sena-Congress-NCP alliance government on Monday, the turn of events have put the state back to square one for the meanwhile as Congress has said that it requires more time, ostensibly to decide on whether or not to extend support to the Shiv Sena, the party which looks set to stake its claim to form the government.

The tussle between BJP and its ally Sena intensified after the former refused two major demands – holding of the chief minister’s post on a rotational basis and implementation of a “50:50 power-sharing” formula, which entails equal allocation of ministerial portfolios and Sanjay Raut had been the vocal face of Sena since the elections pressing for these demands from the BJP.