Those who treat foreign invaders as masters have no place in India: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Wednesday that there was no place in India for those who regard foreign invaders as their masters.

He said people with such distorted mentality do not have respect for the traditions of Lord Shri Ram, Lord Shri Krishna, Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji, and Guru Gobind Singh.

Speaking at a programme organized at MI Chauraha on the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister attacked the Opposition without taking names.

He said, “Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a superpower in the world. At the same time, there are some people who are making malicious attempts to insult India’s heritage by raising questions about India and Indianness.”

CM Yogi also unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion.

Addressing the public meeting, he said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had established the Hindavi Empire by challenging the most cruel and barbaric ruler of the Mughals 350 years ago. “This is the reason why we are all proud to remember Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s virtues with the same reverence today as we did in the past,” he added.

Yogi said in the 17th century, Shivaji Maharaj had taken nationalism to a new height. After seeing his bravery, great poet Bhushan of Uttar Pradesh said, “Daava drum dand par, cheeta mrigjhund par, bhooshan vitund par, jaise mrigraaj hain.”

He said to pay respect to the glorious tradition of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Indian Navy has adopted his ensign. Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has made this possible.

He further said, “Our government in Uttar Pradesh is building a museum in Agra to honour Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which will make one feel proud of the bravery of Shivaji Maharaj as well as the history of India.”