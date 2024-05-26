Those, who deprived you of water, make them yearn for vote: Yogi

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are seeing a new India, an India which is moving towards becoming a superpower of the world today, which has strengthened its respect in the world,” said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing a public meeting organised in Mirzapur for the NDA candidates of Mirzapur and Robertsganj Lok Sabha seats on Sunday, the chief minister said in the last 10 years, India has established new paradigms of development along with securing its borders. The benefits of welfare schemes in the country are being given to all with the motto of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”.

“In the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to bring happiness in the lives of every citizen as he considers the 140 crore people of the country as his family,” he said, adding during the period, India has established new paradigms of development besides securing its borders.

During the public meeting held in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Yogi appealed made an impassioned appeal to people to vote in favour of Union Minister and Mirzapur candidate Anupriya Patel, and Robertsganj Lok Sabha candidate and MLA Rinki Kol.

Highlighting the works accomplished during the BJP government in the constituencies, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said medical colleges are ready in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra. A university will soon be ready in the commissionerate. Since the approach of the previous governments was narrow, they did not think of development.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought PM Awas, a scheme that provided a shed over the heads of more than one lakh poor in Mirzapur alone. In Mirzapur and Sonbhadra, houses have been allotted to people of Kol, Gaur, Chero, Tharu, and Musahar castes with the aim of hundred per cent saturation.

Before 2014, Yogi said the people here yearned for every drop of water. This situation continued for 70 years after independence, but in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided pure drinking water to every citizen in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra under the Har Ghar Nal Yojana. Hence NDA candidates deserve to win with huge votes in both Mirzapur and Robertsganj.

The CM said while Congress ruled most of the country, the Samajwadi Party ruled the state. Yet they made you to yearn for every drop of water. Due to the policies of these people, this area came under the grip of Naxalism depriving it of development. The mafia was given free rein to capture the resources. Now the time has come when you can make them yearn for one vote each.

He said in the new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our heritage is being respected. World-class infrastructure is being built in the country. Mirzapur and Sonbhadra are examples of the journey of development that Uttar Pradesh has embarked on under the guidance and leadership of PM Modi.

The CM said the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi is attracting the world in its new form. In Ayodhya, after 500 years, Ram Lalla is seated in his divine and grand temple. Earlier, during Navratri in Vindhyavasini Dham, people used to be apprehensive about what would happen there, but today, the work of Maa Vindhyavasini Corridor in Vindhyavasini Dham is in its final stages. Now. any Shravan Kumar will not have to face the trouble of taking the elderly parents on his shoulders in a kanwad for darshan, because the ropeway is ready.