‘This is Kashmir where the G20 will take place’ -Arab influencer Amjad Taha’s praise for India

Describing Kashmir as the “paradise on earth” as he praised the beauty of the Union Territory, Arab influencer Amjad Taha said that this is India, and this is Kashmir where the G20 will take place.

Known as “paradise on Earth,” it’s a place that has protected the Earth and may be the answer to climate change, the influencer wrote on Twitter. “This is not Switzerland or Austria; this is India, and this is Kashmir where the G20 will take place. It’s called the ‘paradise on Earth,’ a place that has preserved the Earth and can be the solution for climate change. In Kashmir, we see Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians all living in peace and enjoying their diverse land while contributing to world innovation and development for the future,” Amjad Taha tweeted on Saturday.

Kashmir ensures that despite the unrest and the violence, it’s sheer beauty continues to mesmerize people and give meaning to famous poet Amir Khusrau’s words even today, “Agar firdaus bar roo-e zameen ast, Hameen ast-o hameen ast-o hameen ast. (If there is a heaven on earth, it is here.)”

Under India’s presidency, the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is scheduled to take place in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir from May 22-24.

The tourism industry has played a crucial role in the development of the Union Territory. However, years of instability have impacted the tourism industry, leading to a decline in the number of visitors.

The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir promises to initiate a tidal wave of transformative outcomes, setting the region on a new trajectory towards stability, economic growth, and social development.

People directly or indirectly connected with the tourism sector in Kashmir believe that the G20 meeting can attract investors and tourists from across the globe.

They say that it will not only promote Jammu and Kashmir at the international level but the tourism sector of Kashmir will get a new dimension.

Various departments are busy preparing for the G20 meeting to be held in Srinagar, while many others have finalised their preparations.

There is also a program for the visit of delegates from 20 countries to the city of Gulmarg and Dal Lake. A large part of it has already been cleaned and the cleaning work on the other part is going on in full swing.

The sanitation work is carried out in Dal throughout the year. But for the G20 meeting, special attention is being paid to the cleaning of several important places in the lake.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 grouping on December 1, 2022, and will hold the post for a year.

Meanwhile on Friday, China maintained its firm stance and said that it will not attend the next week’s G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that it opposes holding any such meetings in the “disputed territory.”

“China firmly opposes holding any form of G20 meetings on disputed territory. We will not attend such meetings,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a regular press conference when asked about several reports doing the rounds that China will boycott G20 meetings planned in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Incidentally, China is a close ally of Pakistan and relations between India and Pakistan have been precarious for many years with regard to cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.