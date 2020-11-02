Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar on Monday sharpened attack on opposition leaders Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chirag Paswan saying that those who have ‘inherited everything’ have no idea about his work and dedication towards Bihar.

Nitish Kumar today morning in a tweet said, “What did those who inherited everything know about the tenacity of the workmen. We have dedicated ourselves to this sacred land of Bihar. To serve is my religion.”

जिन्हें सबकुछ विरासत में हासिल हुआ उन्हें कर्मवीरों के तप के बारे में क्या पता। हमने तो अपना सर्वस्व बिहार की इस पावन धरती के लिये समर्पित कर दिया है। सेवा करना ही मेरा धर्म है। pic.twitter.com/VpghSIV93c — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 2, 2020

Nitish Kumar, chief ministerial candidate for the National Democratic Alliance(NDA) is facing twin attacks from opposition leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan.

On Monday morning, Tejashwi Yadav said that Nitish Kumar can no longer govern Bihar and his farewell is ‘guaranteed.

The RJD leader while talking to reporters said, “Nitish Ji is not able to handle Bihar. There’re only 77 policemen per lakh population in Bihar and job vacancies have not been filled. We’re asking the public to give us a chance, so we can do what CM couldn’t achieve in 15 years. His farewell is guaranteed.”

This remark by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was aimed at Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar jibe for his cricket stint and has come a day before the second round of voting in Bihar.

He said, “What has happened to Nitish Kumar? Being such an experienced politician, how can he talk like that? Can we not come into politics from cricket and films? Does he mean that doctors, engineers can’t come either?”

Chirag Paswan’s party Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) which is contesting elections separately from the NDA for the sole agenda of defeating Nitish Kumar wrote to Chief Minister accusing him of “pretending” to be close to his father Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who died last month.

He said that to ‘divert’ the attention from the issue of development, Nitish Kumar is raising questions on the ‘last days of my father’.

Chirag Paswan tweeted, “@NitishKumar To raise the election from the issue of development, questions are being raised on the last days of my father. I would like to urge that in the next meeting when the honorable @narendramodi If you want to seek the blessings, then you must ask about the last days of the father. Prime Minister was with him till the last breath of Papa.”

He clubbed both, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav as ‘disasters’ and said that his party will form the government with the BJP. This despite BJP has repeatedly said that the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate will be Nitish Kumar.

Bihar is all set to vote in the second phase of the election tomorrow. The election is being conducted in three phases 28 October, 3 November and 7 November and the results on November 10.