“They are not INDIA blocs, they are dash-dot blocs,” Meenakashi Lekhi after BJP’s Assembly polls victory in 3 states

Post the BJP sweep of elections in the Hindi heartland states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Monday said that the magic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to reign.

Further, the Union minister termed leaders of the INDIA bloc as the “dash-dots block”. “PM Modi’s magic has continued and the result is in front of everyone. They are not INDIA blocs, they are dash-dot blocs. When the policy and faith are not right, the world sees and the voters also see,” Lekhi said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Yogi Balaknath, who emerged victorious from the Tijara assembly constituency said the BJP’s victory in three state elections indicated that people across the world are appreciative of PM Modi.

“Just like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, the BJP is going to stay in Rajasthan for a long time and serve the people of the state. People across the globe have come together with PM Modi and will help him make India a developed country. I will always work for the party,” Balaknath said.

Balaknath, who was fielded in the Rajasthan Assembly polls, is considered a favourite as the chief ministerial candidate. He defeated Congress candidate Imran Khan by a margin of 6,173 votes in the Tijara assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi congratulated the leaders of the BJP party for winning the assembly elections in three Hindi heartland states and called it ‘surprising.’

“The way they (BJP) have won is surprising, especially in MP and Chhattisgarh but I congratulate them. PM Modi himself was campaigning in these states, as the BJP had no CM face there. The results of Assembly elections do not convert into Lok Sabha elections. People vote on the issues of the country. “The INDIA bloc will sit and prepare the agenda and discuss seat sharing as well,” Shiv Sena MP said.

While the BJP has retained power in Madhya Pradesh, it is poised to come back to power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh defeating Congress governments.

However, Congress has consolation in the win in Telangana where it ended ten years of BRS reign.