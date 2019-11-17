In a scathing attack on the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the UP Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi compared him with the slain Islamic State (ISIS) chief Abu Bakr-al-Baghdadi.

“There is no difference between Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi and Asaduddin Owaisi today. Baghdadi had an army and arms and ammunition which he used to spread terror, Owaisi through his ‘zabaan’ (speeches) is creating terror through it. He is pushing the Muslims towards acts of terror and bloodshed. It is high time that there should be a ban on him and the Muslim Personal Law Board,” he said.

His remarks on Owaisi came after the latter’s views on the recent historic judgment on the Ayodhya land dispute case. In his speeches, Owaisi expressed his dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court verdict on the 134-year-old land dispute.

Rizvi has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict and also donated a sum of Rs 51,000 for the construction of Ram temple.