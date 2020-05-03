Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday afternoon paid tribute to the five security personnel who were killed in action in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara town.

“Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara,” he tweeted.

“Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends,” he added.

Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2020

Two senior army officials, a Colonel and a Major are among five security personnel killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara area when they went to rescue civilians who had been taken hostage by the terrorists.

Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter at the Chanjmulla area of Handwara, which is part of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, according to officials.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “Encounter has started at Chanjmullah area of Handwara. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.

The statement said, “Based on the intelligence input that terrorists were taking the civilian inmates of a house in Changimulla, Handwara of Kupwara district hostage, a joint operation was launch by Army and JK Police. A team comprising of five Army and JK Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists to evacuate the civ (civilians).”

“The team of Army and JK Police entered the tgt (target) area and successfully extricated the civ. However, during the process, the team was subjected to a heavy volume of fire by the terrorists,” the statement added.