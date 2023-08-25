The woman who helped ISRO in Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Dishi Katiyar, 25, who was part of ISRO team, has made her parents proud. They are flooded with compliments ever since Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) successfully landed on the Moon’s South Pole on Wednesday evening.

Dishi Katiyar was part of the ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network) team which helped the ISRO team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

Her father is a railway officer and mother is a teacher. Speaking about Dishi, her father said his daughter completed her studies up to Class 12 in Sangam city before moving to NIT, Durgapur.

The railway officer hailed scientists of the country for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

Dishi did her BTech (electronics & communication engineering) from NIT, Durgapur and joined ISRO, Bengaluru in 2022.