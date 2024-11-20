‘The Sabarmati Report’ declared tax-free in Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has declared ‘The Sabarmati Report‘ tax–free, joining Madhya Pradesh in offering financial incentives to viewers of this politically charged film. The move is expected to boost viewership and spark renewed debate over one of the most contentious chapters in modern Indian history. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is expected to watch the film alongside cabinet ministers and legislators, underscoring its growing prominence in political and cultural discussions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the film on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a post in which he stated, “It is good that the truth is coming out, and in a way that common people can see it. False narratives can only persist for a while; facts always surface.” His endorsement has further fuelled interest in the film, which depicts the Godhra train burning of 2002 and its aftermath.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, ‘The Sabarmati Report‘ stars Vikrant Massey, Rashi Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. Released on November 15, 2024, the film revisits the events of February 27, 2002, when the Sabarmati Express was set ablaze near Godhra railway station, claiming 59 lives.

Advertisement

The movie explores the socio-political environment of the time, drawing from the findings of the Nanavati-Shah Commission, later renamed the Nanavati-Mehta Commission. The commission’s 2008 interim report and its final report in 2019 concluded that the incident was a premeditated conspiracy and cleared then-Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and his administration of any culpability.

Since its release, the film has garnered both praise and controversy. Lead actor Vikrant Massey disclosed receiving threats, reflecting the heightened sensitivities surrounding its narrative. While supporters hail the film as a courageous attempt to present facts, critics argue it may reignite old wounds.

Observers note that the decision to make it tax–free signals a broader cultural strategy to engage audiences with stories that align with nationalist and historical themes.

The Godhra tragedy, often seen as a flashpoint in India’s communal history, remains deeply polarising. For some, the film reopens old debates, for others, it serves as a reminder of resilience and reconciliation.

With ‘The Sabarmati Report‘, Indian cinema once again steps into the terrain of socio-political commentary. It challenges viewers to confront uncomfortable truths, revisit the past, and question narratives long accepted as fact.