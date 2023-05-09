‘The Kerala Story’ gets tax free in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced to make ‘The Kerala Story’ tax free.
The announcement was made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through a tweet this morning.
Sources said that CM is expected to watch this movie along with his ministerial colleagues soon.
UP became the second state after Madhya Pradesh to declare this controversial film tax free when states like West Bengalxand Tamil Nadu have banned its screening..
'The Kerala Story' उत्तर प्रदेश में टैक्स फ्री की जाएगी।
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 9, 2023