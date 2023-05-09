Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » ‘The Kerala Story’ gets tax free in Uttar Pradesh

‘The Kerala Story’ gets tax free in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shares the decision in a tweet.

Statesman News Service | Lucknow | May 9, 2023 10:51 am

'The Kerala Story' [File Photo]

Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced to make ‘The Kerala Story’ tax free.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through a tweet this morning.

Sources said that CM is expected to watch this movie along with his ministerial colleagues soon.

UP became the second state after Madhya Pradesh to declare this controversial film tax free when states like West Bengalxand Tamil Nadu have banned its screening..

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Sai Pallavi: The name of new age cinema
Cong, BJP have clandestine tie-up in Bengal: Abhishek
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha spotted going out for dinner date in Mumbai