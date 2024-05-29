The country will be run by Baba Saheb’s Constitution, not Shariah: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Congress and the INDIA bloc of mocking the Constitution and attempting to divide minorities, particularly Muslims, by infringing on the reservations meant for the SC, ST, and OBC communities.

Before leaving Gorakhpur to address public meetings on Wednesday morning, the chief minister reiterated that the nation would adhere to the Constitution drafted by Baba Saheb Ambedkar rather than personal or Sharia law.

He accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of trying to mislead the public anticipating their impending defeat in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. “They (the Opposition) won’t succeed. The people of India are well-informed, they will re-elect the Modi Government with an overwhelming majority,” he asserted, noting growing sentiment among the populace to support ‘Jo Ram Ko Laye Hain, Hum Unko Layenge’.

Advertisement

“Only a devotee of Ram should lead the nation from Delhi,” he declared.

“Modiji, the supreme devotee of Ram and the nation, will lead the NDA and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government with a significant majority,” he predicted.

Accusing Congress and the “Indi alliance” of repeatedly undermining the Constitution, CM Yogi Adityanath pointed out that shortly after India gained independence, the Congress government, defying Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, forcibly included Article 370 in the Constitution.

He said, “The numerous amendments made by Congress to the Constitution are well-known. The party’s first government itself attempted to suppress free expression. Later, the Congress government imposed emergency in the country in 1975, in a bid to throttle the Constitution.”

“Baba Saheb Ambedkar consistently opposed religion-based reservations. Despite this, Congress persistently attempted to infringe on the reservations allotted to SC, ST, and OBC communities to divert portions to minorities, particularly Muslims,” he added.

In this context, he recalled a statement of Dr Manmohan Singh where the former Prime Minister purportedly asserted that Muslims have the first right to the country’s resources. “The UPA constituted the Justice Ranganath Mishra Committee and the Justice Rajendra Sachar Committee to reallocate SC, ST, and OBC reservations.”

Yogi also cited instances where the Congress governments in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka divided OBC reservations to benefit Muslims.

Yogi Adityanath also accused Congress allies, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Aam Aadmi Party, of undermining the Constitution.

He pointed out that the SP had pledged in their 2012 and 2014 election manifestos to grant reservations to Muslims, including a 15 per cent reservation in the Uttar Pradesh PAC.

He noted that veteran RJD leader Lalu Yadav similarly promised to extend reservation benefits to all Muslims in Bihar. “A recent ruling by the Calcutta High Court overturned a TMC decision, affirming that reservations cannot be based on religion,” he said.

Criticising the Congress manifesto proposing the implementation of personal law in India, he equated it to the Taliban rule, where girls would be barred from attending school, and women would be confined to their homes, unable to visit markets or workplaces without a burqa.

He said under Modiji’s leadership, the BJP is dedicated to the respect and safety of women, promoting initiatives such as ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’ and the Matra Vandana Yojana citing the Nari Shakti Vandan Act passed in Parliament ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies.

CM Yogi claimed the widespread support to the BJP is not a sudden phenomenon but the result of significant changes brought about under the visionary leadership of Modiji over the past decade. These changes span various sectors, enhancing India’s global respect, ensuring national security, and setting new development standards.

The construction of two-lane, four-lane, six-lane, and twelve-lane highways, along with world-class railway facilities like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat, exemplifies the transformative progress that has inspired hope and optimism in the hearts of millions, he remarked.

“Additionally, initiatives like One District One Medical College, the establishment of AIIMS, IITs, IIMs, IIITs, NITs, world-class universities, and the Har Ghar Nal scheme demonstrate new development models and welfare programs. The underprivileged have benefited from free ration distribution, a health facility providing Rs 5 lakh per year to millions of underprivileged families, the Kisan Samman Nidhi for farmers, toilet construction in every household, and LPG connections for over ten crore people. Furthermore, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and technology have facilitated a corruption-free system, ensuring that government schemes reach the common people,” he added.

CM Yogi highlighted that these welfare schemes exhibit a blend of heritage and development, security and respect, and compassionate governance. “This widespread public support embodied in the mantra of ‘400 Paar’ reflects the people’s approval and their eager anticipation of the continued progress under the dynamic leadership of Modiji,” he said.

Yogi asserted that the BJP and NDA are poised to surpass their target of 400 seats, ushering in a new era of growth and prosperity.