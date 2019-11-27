Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis had a poetic take on turn of events in Maharashtra on Tuesday as she tweeted in Hindi, “I will return with fragrance on branches, I am at the target of autumn season, wait for the change in weather.”

He further said, “Thanks Mah (Maharashtra) for memorable five years as your Vahini (sister-in-law)! The love showered by you will always make me nostalgic! I tried to perform my role to best of my abilities-with desire only to serve and make a positive difference.”

पलट के आऊंगी शाखों पे खुशबुएँ लेकर,

खिज़ां की ज़द में हूँ मौसम ज़रा बदलने दे! Thanks Mah for memorable 5yrs as your वहिनी !The love showered by you will always make me nostalgic! I tried to perform my role to best of my abilities-with desire only to serve & make a positive diff🙏 pic.twitter.com/ePUzQgR9o5 — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) November 26, 2019

The Chief Minister for 80 hours in his new term, Devendra Fadnavis resigned from the post on Tuesday. He further termed the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi, alliance of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, as the desperation of power with the agenda of ‘BJP Hatao’ (remove BJP). Earlier that day Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also resigned from his post.

Both of them took oath on wee hours of Saturday morning, a move that took everyone by surprise. The move was challenged by the opposition in Supreme Court which in its judgment on Tuesday morning ordered floor test on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance has elected Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as its leader and Chief Minister candidate in Maharashtra.

All the 288 newly-elected legislators of different political parties including ex-deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Independents on Wednesday took oath at a special Assembly session called by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after the Supreme Court’s Tuesday order for the same ahead of the floor test today.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar, who resigned as the deputy CM, was welcomed with a hug by cousin Supriya Sule as he arrived for the swearing-in ceremony.

According to senior NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon, NCP’s Jayant Patil and Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat will be the Deputy Chief Ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led government in Maharashtra.