Reverting to their earlier modus operandi of taking refuge in mosques to save themselves during an encounter with security forces, unidentified terrorists shifted to a mosque in the Awantipura area of south Kashmir on Thursday after one of their accomplices was shot dead by security forces.

Another terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter in Munand-Bandpava in Shopian district.

Army’s spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia confirmed that the terrorists have entered a nearby mosque in Meej Pampore but the operation against them was continuing.

Police said that an unidentified terrorist has been gunned down in the joint operation that started in the Meej Pampore area of Awantipura in Pulwama district shortly past midnight.

Police launched the operation along with the Army and CRPF at about 1.30 am. Terrorists were initially hiding in a house from where they tossed a grenade at the security forces. They shifted to the nearby mosque after a brief exchange of fire.

Security forces, including the 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Army, CRPF and J&K Police, laid the cordon during midnight following credible inputs about the presence of terrorists.

Terrorists opened fire at the security forces that zeroed in at the target. The fire was retaliated by the security forces triggering the encounter.

Meanwhile, a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist Imran Nabi was arrested by the security forces last night in Anantnag. One pistol, 6 rounds of ammunition and incriminating material was recovered from him. He had joined terrorist ranks last month on 10 May, said a spokesman of the Army.