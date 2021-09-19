Terrorists looking for soft targets: J&K DGP

Following the Friday’s killing of a policeman and a labourer from Bihar by terrorists in Kulgam district, the J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Saturday directed the security agencies to revisit the security plans as terrorists in order to create disturbance are looking for soft targets and stressed for counter strategies and preventive measures.

The DGP visited Kulgam, Handwara and Kupwara where he reviewed the security situation with senior police, CRPF and Army officers.

He emphasized upon the officers to remain extra alert and ordered a series of counter measures to prevent the yesterday like incidents.

The DGP directed the officers to augment the security of vulnerable targets and places. He emphasized for putting in use the latest technology in monitoring the movement of suspicious elements.

The DGP reiterated the importance of maintaining close synergy between the J&K Police and other agencies to meet the security challenges in the UT. He said that killing of infiltrators in the recent past at various border areas are the indicators that Pakistan and its agencies are making continuous attempts to disturb peace by pushing terrorists here and stressed upon the offices to maintain alertness on the borders and the hinterland to check the movement of anti-peace elements.

During the meetings the officers briefed the DGP regarding the counter measures in response to the present security scenario and strategies to track down the terrorists in their respective districts.