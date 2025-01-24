J&K DGP visits operation bases in terrorist-infested Basantgarh

J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat conducted an operational review of forward operating bases on the strategic tri-junction of the Kathua, Doda, and Udhampur districts in the Basantgarh area that has witnessed several terrorist incidents.

He visited strategically important areas of Basantgarh accompanied Anand Jain, ADGP Jammu Zone; Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DIG UR Range; Amod Nagpure, SSP Udhampur, and officers from CRPF and Army to take a comprehensive operational review.

The DGP also interacted with personnel deployed in Forward Operating Bases (FOB), lauding their relentless commitment to maintaining peace and security. Acknowledging the tough working conditions, he commended their dedication and resilience and urged the personnel to relentlessly tackle the obtaining threats while ensuring that the safety and well-being of the local populace remains a top priority.

Highlighting the importance of community engagement, the DGP stressed the need for fostering trust and collaboration between the police and the residents of Basantgarh.

He directed the officers to intensify their outreach efforts, address public grievances promptly, and work closely with local stakeholders to build a stronger sense of security and unity in the region.

During the visit, the DGP reviewed ongoing development initiatives aimed at enhancing the police infrastructure and operational capabilities in the area. He emphasized the importance of modernizing equipment, improving mobility, and leveraging technology to ensure swift and effective responses to any security challenges.

The ADGP, DIG and SSP briefed the DGP on the current security scenario, highlighting key developments and achievements in maintaining law and order. They also discussed measures being taken to plug any gaps and enhance coordination among various security agencies.