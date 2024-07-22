Terrorists attack house of VDC member in JK’s Rajouri

A fortnight after he was awarded ‘Shaurya Chakra’ by the President Droupadi Murmu, terrorists in the wee hours on Monday attacked the house of the Village Defence Committee (VDC) member Parshotam Kumar in the remote Gunda village of the border Rajouri district.

An Army soldier, a civilian and a terrorist have been injured in the gunfight that followed the attack.

Parshotam Kumar was awarded the ‘Shaurya Chakra’ by the President in a ceremony at New Delhi on 5 July for having challenged two heavily armed terrorists while he along with his wife was collecting firewood from the jungle.

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said that terrorists fired upon the house of a VDC at Gunda, Rajouri at 3.10 AM. A nearby Army column reacted and a firefight ensued.

A defence spokesman said that a nearby Army column reacted swiftly and repulsed the attack.

The spokesman said that a major terror attack on Army picket in remote village of Rajouri thwarted. The operation is in progress.

Reports said that an alert sentry at a newly established Army picket near the house of VDC reacted and thwarted the terrorist attack.