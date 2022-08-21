Top Pakistani terrorist on suicide attack mission shot by Army near LOC

A heavily drugged Pakistani top terrorist Tabarak Hussain on suicide attack mission was on Sunday shot by the Indian Army near the Line of Control (LOC) in Rajouri district from where he tried to infiltrate.

Tabarak was trying to re-enter India after receiving IED attack training from Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. He was tasked to carry out suicide attack, said sources.

Tabarak, around 26 years and resident of Sabzkot, Kotli district in POK, was repatriated to Pakistan via Attari border in Amritsar after serving 26 months imprisonment after he along with another terrorist was arrested in Naushera sector of Rajouri in 2016. Their one accomplice managed to escape.

Sources said that Tabarak was cultivated by the Pakistani Army, most likely by the ISI and worked for the Intelligence Unit for approximately two years. During this period, he was trained to acquire enemy information and establish cover story in case the individual is ever apprehended. In addition, he underwent six weeks training as a guide at a LeT training camp along the LOC at Bhimber in POK.

Sources said that earlier, on 25 April 2016, Tabarak and Haroon Ali were launched with the group of three terrorists from Kaldio, Sabzkot. Three terrorists – Mohammad Kafil, Mohammad Ali and Yasin – were carrying WLS and planned to plant IED on operational track near forward posts used by the Indian army.

On 16 December 2019, Tabarak’s younger brother Mohammad Sayeed was apprehended by the Indian army in the same area where Tabarak Hussain was shot this morning.