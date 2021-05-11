Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that his government would invite global tenders to procure the Covid-19 vaccine on a war footing as the state witnessed a sharp rise in the number of COVID cases and related deaths.

Telangana has reported 4,801 new Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths during the 24-hour period ending 5.30 pm on Tuesday while the fresh cases have pushed the state’s cumulative tally to 6,06,988 while the death toll climbed to 2,803.

According to the daily media bulletin by the Health Department, the state continues to see more recoveries than the new cases.

As many as 7,430 people recovered from Covid during the period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,44,049.

For a fifth consecutive day, the daily count of cases in Greater Hyderabad was below 1,000. The state capital reported 756 cases. The daily count was also on the decline in other districts.

Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri adjoining Hyderabad reported 325 and 327 cases, respectively.

Out of 33 districts, 15 had new cases in double digits. Nizamabad district, which witnessed a big surge over the last few weeks, also recorded new cases in double digits for a fourth consecutive day.

The Cabinet also approved the constitution of a Task Force under the chairmanship of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to ensure regular procurement and supply of the medicines and injections.

The low vaccine supply has already forced the state authorities to stop vaccination except for those taking the second dose.

Telangana government has already announced that the entire population of the state will be vaccinated free of cost.

During the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister spoke to the manufacturers of the Remdesivir injections and asked them to supply the required quantities of the injections to the state.

