Telangana Schools, courts closed amid rain alert

With the MET Department issuing a red warning predicting heavy rains intensifying in several districts of Telangana including Hyderabad the state government declared two days of holiday in all educational institutions in the state and the high court also acceded to the request of advocates to declare holiday today and tomorrow in view of incessant rains.

The Cyberabad Police also extended the circular on a phased logout by employees of IT companies in the city till 1 August though most of the IT companies asked their employees to resort to Work from Home (WFH) for the time being.

The Met Department issued a red warning tomorrow in districts like Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam. Hyderabad city and adjoining areas too had been issued a red warning and the state capital was bracing for a rainy night when reports last came in.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, following heavy rains in the catchment area and subsequent release of water from Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar the river Musi flowing through the city has swelled up. Two floodgates of Osman Sagar and two floodgates of Himayat Sagar were lifted in the afternoon to release water in river Musi which hardly has any water in the dry months.

Several low lying areas were already flooded due to heavy rains throughout this month. In Uppal, a suburb in the Eastern part of the city there was severe waterlogging and slow movement of vehicles resulting in traffic jams after a nearby lake was flooded.

With the MET Department forecasting heavy rains in the city and several districts resulting in flooding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to declare a two-day of holiday in all educational institutions. Reddy, who had to face heavy trolling last week for declaring a holiday well after school began, announced the decision last night.

The high court registry also informed that following requests from certain advocates for declaration of holiday directed “the registry to issue necessary instructions to all the unit heads in the state not to pass adverse orders or to issue warrants for absence of the stakeholders and advocates before the respective courts,” on these two days due to incessant rain.

The authorities have sounded the first alert at Bhadrachalam as the water level in river Godavari was rising. Crocodiles were sighted near Paspui village Makthal in Narayanpet district after the reptiles entered into a nearby stream from river Krishna.