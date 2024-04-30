Spat between KCR & Revanth over shortage of water and electricity in OU

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his predecessor and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao were caught in a row over the closure of hostels at Osmania University due to shortage of water and electricity.

While the former chief minister cited a notice of the warden of the Osmania university announcing the closure of hostels and mess due to power and water scarcity in order to accuse Reddy of misleading people about the crisis, the incumbent chief minister retaliated pointing out that similar notices were issued last year as well when KCR was still the chief minister.

Telangana is reeling under drought like conditions during this particularly scorching summer.

Rao took to his new ‘X’ handle to accuse the Congress government of misleading the people about the water and power crisis apart from raising the issue during electioneering.

He wrote,”Telangana chief minister and deputy chief minister were misleading the people on power, irrigation and drinking water supply in the state for the past four months. Notice of Osmania University chief warden confirms that all their claims were farce.”

An angry Revanth Reddy lashed out at KCR accusing him of spreading misinformation while citing a similar notice issued by the warden of the Osmania University in the previous year.

“If you see KCR, it will seem that Goebbels has been born again …Yesterday in Suryapet and Mahbubnagar, he was trying his best to spread wrong information about Osmania University. Even in May 2023 when KCR was the chief minister, the chief warden of the university issued a similar notice regarding the closure of hotels and messes for a month (12.05.2023 to 5.06.2023) in connection with summer vacations. It also mentioned about the shortage of electricity and power,” said Reddy in a post on ‘X’.

Reddy also slammed the BRS supremo saying this was the height of KCR’s depravity, for spreading canards that the university was closed as soon as Congress came.

A few days back KCR had written that there were frequent power cuts when he had gone to the residence of BRS candidate of Mahabubnagar which was denied by the power supply company TSSPDCL.