Telangana polls: Kharge accuses BRS, BJP of ‘misrule’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday accused the BRS-led Telangana government and the Centre of “misrule”, and said the grand old party’s six guarantees for the southern state are aimed at social justice and economic empowerment.

“Congress party’s six guarantees for Telangana are aimed at social justice and economic empowerment. The corrupt misrule of BRS and BJP has created economic inequalities, and our guarantees bridge that widening gap,” Kharge wrote on X.

The Congress chief along with the post also shared six guarantees, including “Mahalakshmi” and “Yuva Vikasam”, which the party vowed to implement if it is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana.

“We believe in providing a safety net to the vulnerable and the deprived. Our dream of ‘Bangaru Telangana’ shall only succeed if we take everyone together,” Kharge said.

Voting for the 119-member Telangana Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 30. Counting of votes will take on December 3.

The upcoming polls in Telangana is likely to be a three-cornered one with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) taking on the Congress and the BJP.