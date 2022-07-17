Telangana opposition criticises KCR for ‘foreign conspiracy’ remark

The chief minister of Telangana came under fire on Sunday from the state’s opposition parties for saying that heavy rains and flooding in the state were the product of an international plot.

Leaders of the BJP and Congress reacted angrily to the Chief Minister’s remarks made earlier in the day during a visit to the flood-hit Bhadrachalam town, calling them foolish and immature.

The statement was referred to as the biggest joke of the century by BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The BJP leader claimed that KCR has lost his mind and should be taken to a mental hospital for proper care. He added that when the Chief Minister visits a flood-affected district, he is expected to give assurances to the victims.

During his visit to Bhadrachalam, KCR, as the Chief Minister is known popularly, expressed the doubt that there could be a foreign conspiracy behind the floods in the Godavari river. “It is said that other countries are causing cloud bursts in India. This happened in the past in Kashmir and Uttarakhand,” he said.

Sanjay alleged that KCR was enacting another drama in the name of a foreign conspiracy to cover up the failures of the government. “The Chief Minister is not even in a position to pay salaries to the government employees but he is trying to internationalise the issue of rains by calling it a foreign conspiracy,” he said.

The BJP leader said the Godavari had seen floods in the past and they may come again in the future but for KCR, heavy rains seem like man-made calamity. He said it was hoped that the Chief Minister, during his visit, would assess the damage caused by rains and floods and announce help to the victims

Sanjay said KCR boasts of being an engineering expert but the Kaleshwaram project pump house designed by him was submerged. He also alleged that ponds and lakes under Mission Kakatiya were breached as the government neglected the construction of the embankment.

Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister made immature and illogical comments to divert public attention from failures in handling floods and submergence of projects.

“This is totally a silly, immature, and unscientific comment by an irresponsible CM. Trying to divert public attention from failures in flood relief and submergence of an ill-conceived project,” said Reddy.