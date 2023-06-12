Telangana governor urges pregnant women to chant Sunderkand: Know its benefits

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has urged pregnant women to embrace the power of spiritual practices by chanting the ‘Sunderkand’ and immersing themselves in the reading of ancient epics like the Ramayana. Governor Soundararajan believes that these practices can significantly contribute to the mental and physical well-being of unborn babies, providing a holistic approach to pregnancy.

The Governor expressed her views during her virtual participation in the launching ceremony of the ‘Garbha Samskara Module,’ a program aimed at promoting prenatal care. She emphasized the importance of taking a comprehensive approach to the health of pregnant women at various stages, with a focus on their mental well-being.

In her address, Governor Soundararajan shared her observations of mothers in villages who engage in reading books like the Ramayana, Mahabharatha, and other inspiring stories. She specifically highlighted the tradition in Tamil Nadu, where pregnant women are encouraged to learn and recite the ‘Sunderkand’ from the Kamban Ramayana, the Tamil version of the epic. According to her, the story of Hanuman’s miraculous deeds in the ‘Sunderkand’ holds immense significance and can positively impact the development of the unborn child.

For those unversed, Sunderkand is the fifth book in the Hindu epic Ramayana and the only chapter in which the main protagonist is Hanuman rather than Rama.

Meanwhile, Governor Soundararajan also emphasized the critical role of mental health during pregnancy. While a scientific approach to prenatal care is vital in preventing complications, she advocated for a holistic approach to achieve normal and healthy pregnancies, benefiting both the mother and the baby.

The ‘Garbha Sanskar’ program, which aims to integrate spiritual practices into prenatal care, will be implemented nationwide by doctors associated with the Samvardhinee Nyas, an esteemed organization working in the field of women’s well-being.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, currently serving as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, has a diverse background. Before her political career, she worked as an assistant professor at Ramachandra Medical College in Chennai for five years. She holds an MBBS degree from Madras Medical College, Chennai.