# India

Telangana: Fire breaks out at shop in Rangareddy, no casualties

A fire broke out at a shop in the Vanasthalipuram area of Telangana’s Rangareddy district on Monday, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | October 16, 2023 11:00 am

Visuals from the spot (Photo:ANI)

No casualties have been reported in the incident.
Police said that the cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit, however, it is not ascertained yet.

“We got a call at 6:00 am in the morning today that a fire has broken out in a shop in Vanasthalipuram. The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit however it is not certain. The fire broke out in a two-shutter shop selling bags including school bags, luggage bags and others. There are no casualties reported,” an official said.
Police added that the fire is under control now.

Earlier, a fire broke out at a mall in the Chandanagar area in Telangana’s Rangareddy district on August 12 and was doused hours later. No casualties were reported in the incident.

