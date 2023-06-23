Telangana: ED seizes unaccounted cash of Rs 1.4 cr in PG medical seat scam

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) seized unaccounted cash of Rs 1.4 crore and froze accounts containing Rs 2.89 crore in a probe of Postgraduate (PG) medical seat scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the ED, searches were conducted on June 21, 2023, under PG medical seat-blocking scam. “ED has conducted searches at the premises of 12 private medical colleges and offices of related persons at 16 locations in Hyderabad, Khammam, Karimnagar and other places across Telangana under the provisions of the PMLA on June 21, 2023, in case of PG Medical Seat Blocking Scam,” ED tweeted.

During the search and seizure action, various incriminating documents and digital data were seized.

“Various incriminating documents, digital devices, records of cash transactions, unaccounted cash of Rs 1.4 crore and Rs 2.89 crore in the bank account of Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences were seized,” the ED tweeted.

Earlier on June 19, ED conducted searches at 14 locations in Kerala as part of an investigation against the network of Hawala operators and illegal Forex Dealers in the state of Kerala.