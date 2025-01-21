Telangana: BJP MP slaps broker over land encroachment complaints

Former minister and BJP MP Eatala Rajender on Tuesday slapped a real estate broker in his constituency after locals complained about land encroachment and harassment.

The incident occurred at Ekashila Nagar in Pocharam municipality of Medchal district, near Hyderabad. In a video clip that went viral, Rajender was seen slapping the broker, after which several party activists also manhandled him.

The BJP MP was visiting his constituency when local landowners complained that their plots were being encroached upon through collusion with corrupt officials. Enraged by their grievances, Rajender took immediate action.

Later, the MP stated that his party would stand with the poor who were struggling to protect the land they had purchased with their hard-earned money. Rajender said he had lodged complaints with the district collector and the commissioner of police.

He alleged that forged documents were being used to illegally seize these plots and demanded strict action against the officials involved in such malpractices.

He also criticized the Congress government, accusing it of focusing on demolitions instead of addressing the plight of the poor, who are allegedly being threatened and harassed by brokers.

Rajender labeled the accused real estate broker a “gunda” and slammed the government for failing to protect its citizens.

“People are complaining that their plots are being taken away, and gundas are breaking into their homes, threatening them if they even build a compound wall,” said Rajender, alleging a nexus between officials and brokers.

He added, “If the Congress government cannot take action, tell me—BJP will stand by the poor.”

Interestingly, Eatala Rajender is rumoured to be a frontrunner for the position of the next BJP president, though the party’s central leadership has delayed the decision for months.

Rajender, who was previously a senior minister in K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government, had a fallout with the BRS leadership.

When he parted ways with the BRS, Rao had accused Rajender of land grabbing under the pretext of expanding his hatchery business.