Tejashwi Yadav questions PM Modi’s silence on Bihar’s crisis

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav launched a fiery counterattack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a barrage of questions asking him to speak about the 20 years of the NDA government in Bihar.

Speaking at a political rally in Bikramganj, Bihar, on Friday, Modi alleged that under the past governments (referring to the Congress and the RJD), Bihar’s people were suffering and enduring hardships and injustice.

The Prime Minister also remarked that those who have deceived Bihar the most are now using false narratives of social justice to regain power.

Reacting sharply to remarks made by the PM, Tejashwi said that Bihar continues to ail with high levels of poverty, unemployment and migration due to the NDA government’s misrule during the past 20 years.

He said, “According to Niti Aayog, Bihar is the poorest in the fields of education, health, and industry. Law and order are the worst. Bihar’s per capita income and per capita investment are the lowest in the country. Bihar is at the bottom in most parameters of development and progress, despite 20 years of the NDA government in Bihar and 11 years of the Central government. But he (the PM) will never discuss these burning issues of public interest.”

He added, “The PM visits Bihar only in the election year and keeps repeating the same. He has been laying the foundation stone and announcing new projects since 2015. This trend has been going on since 2015. Mr Prime Minister, this is Bihar, Biharis do not fall for such traps. They know very well who is lying and how much?”

The RJD leader also released a poster with a zipped-mouth photo of PM Modi and captioned it ‘Mouh Khula Hi Nahi’ (did not say anything) and listed 11 issues: CM’s health, jobs and employment, poor healthcare system, rampant crime, poor education, special state status, security of traders, lack of industries, lack of new investment, migration and poverty.