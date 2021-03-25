Angry Opposition members today reached the Bihar Assembly blindfolded and held protests in the portico of the House to protest the use of police force against the protesting legislators.

The Special Armed Police Bill, 2021 which was passed by the state assembly Tuesday evening amid heavy presence of police force empowers the police force to arrest people without a warrant.

The legislators said they reached the state Assembly blindfolded since the chief minister Nitish Kumar was acting like “Dhritrashtra”.

“The state government is unable to take proper decisions since it remains blindfolded. It has failed to understand what is wrong and what is right for the people of the state, and hence we have reached the house covering our eyes with black clothes,” an opposition legislator told newsmen today.

The Opposition legislators also held a parallel assembly session in the portico of the House during which the chief minister was “dismissed”.

An unsavory incident was averted in the legislative council today when the two legislators from the rival camp came face to face after a RJD legislator Subodh Kumar showed bangles to the chief minister.

The Opposition legislator also allegedly used objectionable words against the chief minister for the yesterday incident during which the protesting opposition legislators, including female members, were allegedly assaulted, kicked and punched by the police forces before being literally thrown out of the House.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav in the meanwhile has threatened to boycott the assembly session for the remaining tenure of the House if the chief minister doesn’t tender an apology.

Describing Kumar as the “C-grade and undemocratic” chief minister, Tejashwi threatened to boycott proceedings for full five if the government remains adamant on its stand.

He also warned of severe punitive action against the police officials who were accused of assaulting, humiliating and hurling abuses at the opposition legislators yesterday.

“My Name is Tejashwi. CM Nitish & his puppet officers must know that no govt is permanent. MLAs were abused and beaten inside the Assembly. They have set an unparliamentary trend. If CM does not apologise for the incident, we may boycott the Assembly for the remaining tenure,” Tejashwi tweeted today.

Cong says democracy has been murdered in Bihar:

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that democracy has been murdered in Bihar after opposition legislators were allegedly roughed up by the police inside the state Assembly.

The Bihar Assembly witnessed unprecedented turmoil on Tuesday and the police was called in to physically evict legislators who had laid siege to the Speakers chamber.

Members of the opposition Grand Alliance, comprising RJD, Congress and the Left, were agitated over the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said those stripping democracy have no right to call themselves a government.

He said the opposition will continue to raise issues in public interest and do not fear anything. “It is clear from the shameful events in Bihar Assembly that the chief minister is firmly under the influence of BJP and RSS.

Those stripping democracy have no right to call themselves a government,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.