Teen Prodigy Ayaan Sajad aims to revive Kashmir’s Sufi Heritage amid modern trends

While many teenagers in Kashmir are increasingly gravitating towards modern influences, with hip-hop and global trends taking centre stage, 13-year-old Ayaan Sajad is determined to breathe new life into the fading Sufi cultural heritage of the region.

Recently honoured with the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar in the field of Art and Culture, Ayaan dreams of reigniting the connection between Kashmiri youth and their rich cultural legacy.

Ayaan was one of 17 children to receive the esteemed award at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. These awards, presented across seven categories, recognized excellence in Art and Culture, Bravery, Innovation, Science & Technology, Social Service, Sports, and Environment.

Ayaan, a student of Class X at Birla Open Minds International School in Srinagar, first gained national attention after his rendition of the iconic Kashmiri song ‘Bedard Dadi Chane’ went viral on social media. The song, originally composed by the revered 17th-century Sufi poet Shamas Fakeer, blends traditional Kashmiri melodies with contemporary styles, earning Ayaan millions of views and widespread acclaim.

In an interview with The Statesman, Ayaan expressed his deep concern about the eroding cultural ties among the youth in Kashmir. “It pains me to see youngsters forgetting their rich heritage in the pursuit of modernity. Many prefer to wear hoodies instead of the traditional pheran (the iconic Kashmiri robe). Even when I wear a pheran, my friends sometimes question me,” he shared, his eyes reflecting both nostalgia and determination.

Ayaan’s passion for preserving Kashmir’s cultural identity is deeply rooted in his love for Sufi music. “Sufism has always held a special place in Kashmiri culture,” he explained. “When I started singing, it was always Sufi music that resonated with me. I hope to revive this beautiful tradition in the valley.”

Hailing from Anantnag in South Kashmir, Ayaan moved to Srinagar with his elder brother and mother. Coming from a family of educators, he found inspiration in the local musicians he met, whose music ignited his passion for preserving the region’s cultural heritage. “I was homeschooled until Class 9, and when I met these artists, their music deeply inspired me,” Ayaan recalled.

Looking ahead, Ayaan has ambitious plans for the future. He hopes to launch a campaign called ‘Ahsaas’, aimed at educating the youth of Kashmir about the importance of preserving their cultural legacy. Through this initiative, he intends to target the younger generation, emphasizing the value of traditional art, music, and history. “With the visibility from the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar, I hope to gain the attention needed to make this campaign a success,” he said, his voice filled with resolve.

Ayaan Sajad may be just 13, but his vision for Kashmir’s cultural revival is both profound and inspiring, signaling that the future of the region’s heritage may very well lie in the hands of its youth.