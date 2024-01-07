TDP leader Kesineni Srinivas to resign from party, LS

TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas, popularly known as Nani, has decided to resign from the party and the Lok Sabha.

Nani, who is quite popular among the electorate, took to X to announce his decision to resign from the TDP.

“Since Chandrababu Naidu thinks that the party does not need me, I feel that it is not right for me to continue in the party. So I am informing everyone that I will soon go to Delhi and meet the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and resign from the party at that very moment,” stated Nani in his post.

This came after the party’s top leadership communicated to him TDP’s decision to not give him the ticket for upcoming elections. Instead, the ticket may go to his younger brother Sivanath, who is said to be close to Nara Lokesh.

Nani, a two-time MP who won the seat even when the TDP witnessed a disastrous electoral defeat in 2019, is likely to contest as an independent or he might join the BJP. He also enjoys a very good rapport with the BJP leadership.

Ambati Rayadu quits YSRCP

Meanwhile, former cricketer Ambati Rayudu has quit the YSRCP within ten days of joining the ruling party.

Rayudu today revealed his decision on a social media platform in a statement which reads “This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time.”

The batter, which represented CSK in IPL, had joined the YSRCP in the presence of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on 28 December. He was tipped to be a candidate for the party in the upcoming elections as well.

Rayudu was the brand ambassador for Andhra Pradesh government’s sports event recently held across the state.