Tarigami seeks restoration of security cover to political activists in J&K

CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Friday described the downgrading of security cover to former chief ministers and political leaders of various parties in J&K as “unjustified” and asked the administration to review the decision.

In a statement, Tarigami said that the decision of the government to downgrade and withdraw the security of political leaders, activists of different parties is arbitrary and has no justification. The decision could endanger the lives of these leaders and activists.

The political process in the region is itself a difficult task. The activists cutting across the political line are doing their bit to strengthen the political process. Hindrance should not be put on them rather they should be encouraged.

However, unfortunately, the security cover of activists, cutting across the political spectrum, has been either downgraded or withdrawn. The security should be provided irrespective of political affiliations, he added.