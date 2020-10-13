Jewellery brand Tanishq has reportedly pulled down an advertisement showcasing interfaith baby-shower that was trolled on social media as #BoycottTanishq trends on Twitter on Monday.

Titan Group’s Tanishq Jewelery advertisement has been targeted by a certain section on social media platforms who felt that the brand was promoting ‘love jihad’. However, social media users have also condemned the vicious trolling.

The ad shows a woman clad in a sari being taken by another woman whom she calls ‘Ma’(mother) to a baby shower. The woman in sari asks the other older woman, apparently her mother-in-law: “But this ceremony is not held at your home…”. The mother in law, who has covered her head with a dupatta replies: “Isn’t it a tradition for every home to keep daughters happy?”

The ad was for the brand’s new collection called ‘Ekatvam’ which has been crafted by over 1000 karigars said the brand in its tweet.This video ad, is no longer available in Tanishq’s social media handles.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of @TanishqJewelry for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world — India?

So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of ⁦@TanishqJewelry⁩ for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world — India? pic.twitter.com/cV0LpWzjda — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 13, 2020

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi has also called out for against the outrage. He tweeted, “Those boycotting the Tanishq ad don’t like seeing daughter in law(s) happy around mother in law’s. You have seen too many soaps & too much prime times news.”

Those boycotting the Tanishq ad don't like seeing daughter in law(s) happy around mother in law's. You have seen too many soaps & too much prime times news. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 13, 2020

However, some social media users have called out the ad. Khemchand Sharma, a member of BJP tweeted, @TanishqJewelry Why are you showing a Hindu ‘daughter in law’ to a muslim family and glorifying it? Why dont you show a Muslim daughter in law in your ads with a Hindu family? Look like you are promoting #LoveJihad & favouring a particular Faith only… #BoycottTanishq.”